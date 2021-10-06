New Adidas Yeezy Basketball Shoe Is Reportedly Dropping in December

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new sneaker from Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy line is reportedly dropping soon.

According to Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the latest Adidas Yeezy BSKTL Knit will hit shelves in the “3D Slate Blue” makeup before year’s end. The Yeezy insider also shared an image of the shoe on its social media account to give fans an idea of what’s expected to release. The Yeezy BSKTL Knit “3D Slate Blue” iteration will don a predominantly black color scheme on the upper that’s coupled with blue stripes woven into the bottom portion of the material. Adding to the look are black shoelaces, a gray heel counter, and a Boost midsole.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL KNIT “3D Slate Blue” will release in December at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers. The account also revealed that the shoe will be available in full-family sizing that ranges from size 4 up to a size 20 and the adult’s version will retail for $260.

Although the early info was shared by Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the release has not been confirmed by Adidas or West.

The Adidas Yeezy Quantum was the first basketball shoe that the line released and it debuted exclusively at select Chicago retailers for the NBA All-Star Weekend. Pairs of the shoe were handed out to fans from the back of Sherp SUVs that were driving around the Windy City during the event.

