The Original Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Wave Runner’ Is Reportedly Restocking Soon

A beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 style is reportedly receiving a restock this summer.

The Yeezy insider account @YeezyMafia shared images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner,” which is the original colorway of the silhouette that debuted in November 2017. According to the aforementioned account, the style is making its way back to shelves in August but a release date wasn’t specified.

This popular iteration of the Kanye West-designed dad shoe boasts a gray-based color scheme decorating the mesh upper that’s paired with black suede overlay panels while subtle blue accents appear at the forefoot. Adding to the design are neon yellow shoelaces, a chunky Boost-cushioned midsole with orange accents on the sides, and a black outsole.

Although @YeezyMafia shared the early info on Instagram, the restock of the popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” has not been confirmed by the brand.

For sneaker fans who aren’t interested in waiting until summer to buy a pair, you can pick up the original 2017 release now on various resale sites.

On StockX, the style at the time of publication is reselling for an average price of $528 with a low asking price of $532 at a price of 10 and as high as $1,824 for a men’s size 16.

To Buy: Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” (2017), $528 and up; StockX.com

The same sneaker is also reselling on GOAT with the lowest asking price of $559 for a men’s size 8.5 and upwards of $2,000 for a men’s size 16.

To Buy: Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” (2017), $559 and up; GOAT.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.