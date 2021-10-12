The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Wash Orange’ Arrives This Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Adidas Yeezy releases have been an abundance this season but there are still a few more drops that fans can look forward to.

The German sportswear giant confirmed today on Twitter that the Kanye West-designed Yeezy Boost 700 will hit shelves in a new “Wash Orange” makeup before week’s end.

The look of the upper is executed in a color scheme that’s similar to the silhouette’s coveted “Wave Runner” makeup but replaces the light gray tones with dark gray and is combined with black suede overlay panels while green and blue hues appear at the forefoot. Adding to the lateral look are gray shoelaces, a vibrant orange Boost-cushioned midsole, and a black rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wash Orange” will be released this Saturday at 11 a.m. ET via the Confirmed app in North America and Europe as well as a release on the Adidas app in select countries around the globe. The shoe will come with a $240 price tag.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wash Orange.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wash Orange.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wash Orange.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wash Orange.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In addition to popular Adidas Yeezy silhouettes receiving new looks, there are also two new Adidas Yeezy shoes reportedly making their retail debut. According to Yeezy Mafia, fans can expect the new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT and Yeezy BSKTL Knit shoes will drop in December in the “Slate Blue” and “3D Slate Blue” iterations, respectively.