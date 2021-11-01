Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Static’ Is Reportedly Restocking in 2022

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One of Kanye West’s most sought-after Adidas Yeezy shoes is reportedly making its way back onto shelves.

According to sneaker leak account Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static” is restocking in spring 2022. While images of the forthcoming drop have yet to surface, the Yeezy insider also shared product images of the Dec. 2018 release to give sneaker fans an idea of what’s dropping.

The shoe features a gray mesh-based upper that’s combined with reflective silver accents on the leather and suede overlay panels as well as the Three Stripes branding on the sides. Adding to the look is Adidas and Yeezy branding stamped on the footbed, while the underfoot is cushioned with full-length Boost at the midsole and a black rubber outsole.

Although Yeezy Mafia shared the early info on Instagram, the return of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static” has not been confirmed by the brand.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until 2022 for a pair, you can pick up a pair of the 2018 release today on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the style at the time of publication has an average resell price of $767 with the lowest asking price of $648 for a men’s size 10 and as high as $1,098 for a men’s size 13.5.

The same shoe is also available on GOAT with the lowest asking price of $520 for a men’s size 14 and the highest asking price is $2,000 for a men’s size 4.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the stealthy “Utility Black” Yeezy 500 from 2018 is also reportedly returning this month.