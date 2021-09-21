The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Mauve’ Arrives This Weekend

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas Originals has confirmed that a new colorway of the acclaimed Yeezy Boost 700 V2 will hit shelves this week.

After delivering the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Honey Flux” yesterday, the German sportswear giant announced that a new “Mauve” colorway of the Kanye West-designed shoe will launch this Saturday.

The latest look features a fall-ready color scheme with brown mesh used as the base of the upper and is combined with premium dark gray suede overlay panels for the mudguard and eye stay. Adding to the look are the reflective 3M details printed on the sides as well as on the shoelaces. Rounding out the look is a chunky all-brown Boost-cushioned midsole and a rubber gum outsole.

Adidas debuted this colorway on the popular Yeezy shoe when the Yeezy Boost 700 “Mauve” was released in Oct. 2018. Unlike the forthcoming version, the first version of the shoe incorporated neon green accents on the midsole and retailed for $300.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Mauve” will be released this Saturday via the Confirmed app at 11 a.m. ET in the U.S. and Europe, the Adidas app in other select countries, Yeezysupply.com, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will come with a $240 price tag.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, more Yeezy 500 styles are reportedly on the way. According to Yeezy insider @Yeezymafia, a new “Clay Brown” colorway of the shoe is slated to arrive this month followed by the “Ash Grey” and “Utility Black” makeups expected to release in November.