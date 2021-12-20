×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN ‘Metallic’ Is Releasing Today

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN 'Metallic'
The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN "Metallic."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The next iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN is releasing sooner than you may think.

The German sportswear giant announced on its release calendar this week that the latest “Metallic” makeup of Kanye West’s running-inspired lifestyle shoe is hitting shelves today.

The shoe features a light gray neoprene upper that’s combined with small black overlay panels on the forefoot and heel counter along with a matching tongue and shoelaces. Additional details include a reflective silver “700” branding stamped on the lateral side of the upper, a black midsole encapsulating full-length Boost cushioning, and a rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Metallic” will be released today at 10 a.m. ET at Adidas.com/Yeezy, the Adidas Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockist. The shoe will be available in adult sizing and will come with a $220 price tag.

In addition, there’s also a new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 style dropping this week. Adidas announced that the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “MX” colorway will be released on Wednesday and will be available at Adidas.com/Yeezy, the Confirmed app, and at select retailers for $220.

In related Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN news, Yeezy Mafia revealed that more colorways of the sneaker are launching in the forthcoming months including in the “Wash Cream,” “Resin” and “Geode” iterations.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN 'Metallic'
The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Metallic.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN 'Metallic'
A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Metallic.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN 'Metallic'
A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Metallic.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN 'Metallic'
The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Metallic.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
BEST GROUP Photo by Angelo Lanza Sponsored By ITA

Evolving Italian Design

Upcoming Italian trade show Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags will take place in-person for its winter edition.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad