Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN ‘Metallic’ Is Releasing Today

The next iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN is releasing sooner than you may think.

The German sportswear giant announced on its release calendar this week that the latest “Metallic” makeup of Kanye West’s running-inspired lifestyle shoe is hitting shelves today.

The shoe features a light gray neoprene upper that’s combined with small black overlay panels on the forefoot and heel counter along with a matching tongue and shoelaces. Additional details include a reflective silver “700” branding stamped on the lateral side of the upper, a black midsole encapsulating full-length Boost cushioning, and a rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Metallic” will be released today at 10 a.m. ET at Adidas.com/Yeezy, the Adidas Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockist. The shoe will be available in adult sizing and will come with a $220 price tag.

In addition, there’s also a new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 style dropping this week. Adidas announced that the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “MX” colorway will be released on Wednesday and will be available at Adidas.com/Yeezy, the Confirmed app, and at select retailers for $220.

In related Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN news, Yeezy Mafia revealed that more colorways of the sneaker are launching in the forthcoming months including in the “Wash Cream,” “Resin” and “Geode” iterations.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Metallic.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Metallic.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Metallic.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas