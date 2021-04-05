Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN ‘Blue Tint’ Reportedly Releasing in July

It appears that Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN sneaker is releasing in a new colorway soon.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, the latest Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN in “Blue Tint” will hit shelves in July. Given its far-out release date, an early look at the shoe has yet to surface but the Yeezy insider shared mock-up photos to give fans an idea of what to expect from the Adidas Yeezy line this summer.

The shoe’s nylon-based upper is decorated in a light blue color scheme that’s contrasted by black overlay panels at the forefoot and heel counter along with a matching black tongue and shoelaces. Adding to the overall look is the 3M reflective “700” branding stamped on the lateral portion of the shoe while a black Boost-cushioned midsole and rubber outsole sit underneath.

While the Yeezy Mafia shared the early info on social media, the release has not been confirmed by the Three Stripes but the shoe will reportedly arrive on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select retailers for $220.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, there’s also a new colorway coming to the popular Kanye West-designed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 shoe this summer. Unlike previous iterations, the forthcoming “Light” makeup features a UV-sensitive material on the upper revealing gray accents when it gets in contact with heat while the stripe on the lateral side turns from white and sail. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Light” is expected to drop sometime this summer at select Adidas Yeezy retailers. The shoe will come with a $220 price tag.