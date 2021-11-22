Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Fade Azure’ Is Releasing This Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new iteration of Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 shoe is coming soon.

The German sportswear giant confirmed on its release calendar that the “Fade Azure” makeup of the Yeezy Boost 700 is hitting stores before week’s end.

The latest style wears a predominantly blue color scheme with a lighter shade of the hue, which covers the mesh-based upper including the leather and suede overlay panels. Breaking up the look are dark blue and gold panels at the forefoot along with dark gray shoelaces, and gray Yeezy and Adidas Trefoil branding stamped on the footbed. Rounding out the design is a dark blue Boost-cushioned midsole with vibrant orange accents by the heel and a dark gray rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Fade Azure” is launching this Saturday via the Confirmed app in North America and Europe as well as on the Adidas app in select countries. The shoe will also drop at Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists globally. The shoe will come with a $250 price tag. According to the Yeezy release calendar, the Yeezy Boost 700 “Fade Azure” will be available exclusively in adult sizing.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the coveted Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static” colorway is reportedly restocking in spring 2022, according to Yeezy leak social media account Yeezy Mafia.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Fade Azure.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Fade Azure.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Fade Azure.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas