The Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 ‘Covellite’ Just Launched — Here’s How to Buy a Pair

The latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 colorway just lanched, and unlike a majority of styles from Kanye West’s popular Adidas Yeezy line, sizes are still available for purchase.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Covellite” is the latest colorway of the shoe that West and Adidas have delivered. The shoe released today at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply as well as at select Yeezy retailers in sizes ranging from men’s ($230) to kids ($170), and lastly, infants ($150).

This latest iteration of the West-designed lifestyle sneaker wears a blue-based color scheme predominantly on the Primeknit upper with the look broken up with various shades of the hue. Additional details include a perforated patch on the lateral side of the shoe for additional breathability along with navy shoelaces and collar. Completing the look is a full-length Boost cushioning that’s encapsulated within the brown rubber midsole, while a brown outsole sits underneath.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Covellite” is available at Adidas.com/Yeezy at the time of publication in sizes ranging from a men’s size 4 and goes as high as a men’s size 17. The kids’ sizes of the style are available in sizes 10.5K to a size 3 while the infant’s sizes range from 4K to 10K.

The kids’ version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Covellite.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The infants’ version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Covellite.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In related Adidas News, Yeezy Mafia reported that there are still five more Adidas Yeezy styles releasing this month.

