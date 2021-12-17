The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Mx Rock’ Arrives Next Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kanye West and Adidas Originals have two iterations of the acclaimed Yeezy Boost 350 V2 dropping soon.

The German sportswear announced on Twitter that the “Mx Rock” and “Blue Tint” colorways of the lifestyle runner will hit shelves before month’s end.

The first Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Mx Rock” colorway features a bevy of earthy brown tones along with gray shades throughout the Primeknit upper and is offset by an all-black stripe detail on the lateral side and on the heel’s pull tab. Rounding out the look are black shoelaces, a semi-translucent black midsole that houses the full-length Boost cushioning, and a black rubber outsole.

In addition to the aforementioned style, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Blue Tint” colorway that was originally released in 2017 is also restocking but unlike the initial drop, the pair will be available exclusively at Adidas Yeezy stockists in the Asia Pacific region. The shoe dons a predominantly light blue color scheme that’s coupled with various gray shades throughout the Primeknit upper. Adding to the look is the red “SPLY-350” branding on the lateral side stripe as well as on the heel tab. Cushioning the underfoot is a Boost midsole and a rubber outsole.

The “Mx Rock” and the “Blue Tint” iterations of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be released on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. ET at Adidas.com/Yeezy, the Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. Both pairs will come with a $220 price tag.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Mx Rock.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Mx Rock.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas