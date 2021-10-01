New Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘MX’ Styles Are Reportedly Coming Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It appears that fans of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker will soon have new styles to look forward to.

According to sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia, the popular Kanye West-designed lifestyle shoe will be hitting shelves in three new “MX” makeups this fall as well as the upcoming winter season.

The first style from the group is the “MX Oat” iteration reportedly arriving on Oct. 23. Based on the mock-up depiction from Yeezy Mafia, the shoe will don a yellow-based Primeknit upper that’s coupled with orange and blue accents throughout the knit material. The look is elevated with a semi-translucent stripe on the lateral side, yellow shoelaces, and a yellow Boost midsole.

Next up is the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Mx Rock” colorway slated to arrive in December. The shoe sports a stealthy black color scheme on the Primeknit upper and is contrasted by gray and brown details along with an all-black stripe running across the lateral side of the forefoot to the heel. Completing the design is a black Boost midsole.

The final sneaker from the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “MX” lineup is a blue-based colorway arriving in 2022. The upper is decorated with various blue tones throughout the Primeknit upper that’s combined with a blue and gray stripe on the lateral side while a semi-translucent blue Boost midsole cushions the underfoot.

Although the info was shared by Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the release has yet to be confirmed by Adidas.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the Yeezy 500 High “Mist Stone” is expected to release on Monday at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for a retail price of $220.