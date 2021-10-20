Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Mx Oat’ Is Releasing Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new colorway of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is releasing soon.

The German sportswear giant announced on its Twitter account today that the Kanye West-designed lifestyle shoe will release in a new “MX Oat” colorway before week’s end. In addition to confirming the latest’s style’s release info, the brand also offered a detailed look at the shoe.

The style features a new design on the breathable Primeknit upper donning a multi-colored wave pattern throughout the knit material. The upper wears a bright yellow hue as its base but is coupled with a combination of orange, blue and gray stripes running from the heel counter to the forefoot. Breaking up the look is a translucent stripe on the lateral side, yellow shoelaces, and a translucent pull tab on the heel. Completing the design is a yellow Boost-cushioned midsole and a matching rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Mx Oat” will be released this Saturday at Adidas.com/Yeezy and on the Confirmed app in North America and Europe. The style will also be available in select regions across the globe at launch day via the Adidas app. The shoe will be available in adults’ sizing for a retail price of $220.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, two more “Mx” colorways of the popular silhouette are reportedly releasing soon. According to Yeezy Mafia, a stealthy “Mx Rock” makeup will release in December while a blue-based “Mx” iteration will drop in 2022.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Mx Oat.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Mx Oat.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Mx Oat.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas