The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Mono’ Pack Will Reportedly Debut This Summer

Fans of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker will have plenty of colorways to shop from this year, as reports have revealed that more styles are on the way.

According to the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the latest “Mono” pack of the popular shoe designed by Kanye West will reportedly hit shelves this summer. The Yeezy insider revealed that four distinct colorways will form the forthcoming set including the “Mono Mist,” “Mono Cinder,” “Mono Ice” and “Mono Clay” iterations. Given its far-off launch date, an early look at the styles has yet to surface, however mock-up depictions revealed the pairs will don monochromatic brown, black, light blue and tan color schemes, respectively.

The account also stated that the four pairs will feature a translucent monofilament mesh replacing the breathable Primeknit material typically used to construct the upper. Familiar details include a contrasting stripe on the lateral side, a pull tab on the heel and matching shoelaces. Completing the look is full-length Boost cushioning embedded in the midsole and a rubber outsole.

Although early details of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Mono” pack were shared by the Yeezy Mafia, a release date has not been confirmed by the brand.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the latest Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Cream” will be released Saturday via the Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will come with a $240 price tag, which is significantly lower than the original $300 retail price.