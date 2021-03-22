A Light-Sensitive Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Is Coming This Summer

A brand new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorway is reportedly coming soon.

According to the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the latest “Light” iteration of the popular Kanye West-designed lifestyle shoe will arrive this summer for a retail price of $220.

The Yeezy insider shared both a mock-up rendering along with an early look at the forthcoming style, which revealed that the look is executed in a white-based color scheme covering a majority of the breathable Primeknit upper. Separating this makeup from the past releases of the shoe is the integration of a UV-sensitive upper that reveals gray accents when it gets in contact with heat along with the stripe on the lateral side that turns from white and sail. Completing the look are gray shoelaces, a full-length Boost midsole, and a gray rubber outsole.

Although the early info for the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Light” was shared by the Yeezy Mafia, the release has yet to be confirmed by the Three Stripes.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its retail debut in 2016 and years later, new iterations continue to release. In addition to the purported “Light” colorway, the account also revealed that the popular sneaker is also set to launch in four new iterations this summer as part of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Mono” collection featuring the “Mono Mist,” “Mono Cinder,” “Mono Ice” and “Mono Clay” iterations. Unlike the aforementioned colorway, the set swaps out the breathable Primeknit material on the upper with a translucent monofilament mesh but its signature Boost-cushioned midsole remains intact.