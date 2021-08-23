The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Light’ Is Releasing Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas has confirmed that a new iteration of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is hitting shelves soon.

The German sportswear giant announced on its release calendar that the popular Kanye West-designed shoe will launch in the “Light” iteration before the week’s end.

The sneaker features a tonal gray makeup predominantly on the breathable Primeknit upper as well as on the bungee cord-inspired shoelaces but is contrasted by an orange-tinted pull tab on the heel. Confirming the initial reports from Yeezy insider @Yeezymafia in March, the product images of the shoe reveal that the upper is also equipped with a UV-sensitive material that changes the color of the lateral side stripe from gray to orange when the material is exposed to UV light. Rounding out the design is the integration of full-length Boost cushioning on the midsole and a rubber outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Light” is releasing this Saturday via the Confirmed app, Yeezysupply.com and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will come in full-family sizing as the adult’s pair will retail for $220. The kids’ and infants’ versions of the shoe will come with a $160 and $140 price tag, respectively.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Light” when exposed to UV light. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The kids’ version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Light.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The infants’ version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Light.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its retail debut in 2016 and years later, the brand continues to introduce new iterations of the shoe as well as restocking fan-favorite styles. This includes the “Yeezy Day” event that occurred on Aug. 2, in which fans were treated to a different Yeezy release or restock every hour.