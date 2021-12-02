Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Dazzling Blue’ Is Reportedly Releasing in 2022

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s a new iteration of Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 shoe coming soon.

According to @YeezyMafia, the “Dazzling Blue” iteration of the popular running-inspired lifestyle shoe will hit stores in spring 2022. Although images of the style have yet to surface, the Yeezy insider shared several mockup photos on Instagram to give fans an idea of what to expect next year.

The shoe is expected to don a predominantly black color scheme on the breathable Primeknit upper that’s combined with a royal blue stripe on the lateral side that features the text “SPLY-350.” Adding to the stealthy execution are black shoelaces, a semi-translucent midsole that houses the full-length Boost cushioning, and a solid black outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 made its retail debut in 2016, and some of the releases from that year were three new green, red and copper colorways that arrived on Black Friday. The aforementioned trio featured a similar color blocking to the forthcoming “Dazzling Blue” makeup but donning blue accents.

Although early info of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Dazzling Blue” colorway was shared by @YeezyMafia, the release details have not been confirmed by Adidas.

In related Adidas Yeezy News, there are two new Adidas Yeezy styles dropping this week. The first pair will hit stores tomorrow with the Yeezy QNTM “Amber Tint” releasing in full-family sizing followed by the Yeezy 500 “Ash Grey” arriving on Saturday. Both pairs will be available at Adidas.com/Yeezy and the adult sizing for the shoes retail for $250 and $200, respectively.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost QNTM “Amber Tint.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas