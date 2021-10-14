Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT ‘Slate Red’ Reportedly Releasing in 2022

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fans of Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy line have another release to look forward to.

According to Yeezy Mafia’s latest post on Instagram, Adidas and West are dropping the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT in a tonal “Slate Red” colorway next year. Due to its far-out launch date, leaked photos of the shoe have yet to surface on social media but the Yeezy insider did share a mock-up depiction of the shoe to give fans an idea of what to expect.

The photo shows that the unreleased CMPCT version of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features a new pattern on the Primeknit upper with striped details throughout the knit including on the elongated ankle collar while contrasted by patches of brown appearing on the midfoot to the toebox. Complementing the tonal look are red shoelaces, a red midsole featuring the brand’s signature full-length Boost cushioning and a matching rubber outsole.

The Yeezy insider also revealed this week that Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT shoe will make its retail debut in the “Blue Slate” makeup in December.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Red” will hit shelves in February 2022 for a retail price of $220. At the time of publication, West nor Adidas have confirmed the shoe’s release.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the popular Yeezy Boost 700 shoe will release in a bold new “Wash Orange” iteration this Saturday at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will come with a $240 price tag.