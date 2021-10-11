A New Version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Shoe Could be Dropping Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new version of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is coming soon.

According to sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia, the Kanye West-designed lifestyle shoe is releasing in a new “CMPCT” version before year’s end. The latest silhouette will reportedly debut in a “Blue Slate” colorway.

The Yeezy insider also shared a mock-up depiction of the shoe, which reveal a redesigned knit upper featuring various blue and gray shades on the lower portion of the material while a dark blue hue covers the ankle collar while black shoelaces are attached to the midfoot. The account also revealed that the forthcoming model will incorporate the tooling from the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 with full-length Boost cushioning embedded within the midsole along with a rubber outsole.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Blue Slate” will hit shelves at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers in December and will come with a $220 price tag. Although the Yeezy insider shared the info on Instagram, the release has not been confirmed by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 news, a trio of new “MX” makeups could also be arriving this fall as well as the upcoming winter season. The first Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the group will be the “MX Oat” makeup slated to arrive on Oct. 23. After that, fans can look forward to the “MX Rock” makeup arriving in December. Finishing off the series of releases is a blue-based “MX” iteration is scheduled to hit shelves in 2022.