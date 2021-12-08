Images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Beluga Reflective’ Have Emerged

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Another iteration of Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is on the way. This time, the sportswear giant is releasing the shoe in its original colorway but with a twist.

Adidas product images have surfaced this week of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker in the latest “Beluga Reflective” makeup. Longtime fans of the Adidas Yeezy line will recognize this “Beluga” color scheme as a nearly identical pair dropped for the shoe’s debut in 2016.

The shoe features various gray tones throughout the Primeknit upper and is coupled with a vibrant orange stripe on the lateral side that reads “SPLY-350.” Unlike the ’16 version of the shoe, the upper is covered with reflective accents throughout the breathable material. Rounding out the design is full-length Boost cushioning embedded with the semi-translucent midsole and matching rubber outsole.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga Reflective” will be released on Dec. 18 at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will be available in full-family sizing but the adult’s version of the shoe will come with a $220 price tag.

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga Reflective.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga Reflective.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In related Adidas Yeezy news, there’s also another Adidas Yeezy style dropping soon. The Three Stripes has confirmed on its release calendar that the Yeezy 700 V3 “Copper Fade” will be released this Friday via the Confirmed app and at select Yeezy stockists for $200.