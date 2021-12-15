The Adidas Yeezy Basketball Knit Shoe Debuts Tomorrow

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas and Kanye West are dropping a new Yeezy basketball sneaker soon.

The Three Stripes has confirmed via the Yeezy release calendar this week that the latest Adidas Yeezy Basketball Knit shoe will make its retail debut tomorrow in the inaugural “Blue Slate” colorway.

The shoe features a two-tone Primeknit upper starting with a gray-based look at the base and is combined with a dark blue ankle collar combined with black shoelaces. Adding to the design is a silver heel counter that reflects when light hits its surface, full-length Boost cushioning on the midsole, and a semi-translucent outsole. The “Blue Slate” colorway will be available only in adults sizing.

This will be the second basketball-inspired sneaker that West’s Adidas Yeezy line to release, which kicked off with the Yeezy Quantum in February 2020 in celebration of the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Since then, the Yeezy Quantum launched in a bevy of colorways including a new “Amber Tint” makeup last month.

The Adidas Yeezy Basketball Knit “Slate Blue” will be released tomorrow on the Confirmed app exclusively in the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Europe, and North America via the Confirmed app. The shoe will also be available in select countries on the Adidas app and at Yeezy Supply for a retail price of $300.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Basketball Knit “Slate Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Basketball Knit “Slate Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy Basketball Knit “Slate Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas