The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Copper Fade’ Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

Fans of Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy line will soon have another sneaker release to look forward to.

According to sneaker leak account Yeezy Mafia on social media, the German sportswear giant will drop the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 in a new “Copper Fade” colorway before year’s end.

Although images and release details have yet to be shared by the Three Stripes, the Yeezy insider shared a mock-up depiction of the shoe to give fans an idea of what’s expected to drop. The images show a brown-based mesh upper that’s coupled with a matching cage on the sides while dark brown accents appear on the neoprene ankle collar and heel counter. Rounding out the look is are black shoelaces, a gray overlay panel at the forefoot and a matching midsole that’s constructed of an injected EVA foam instead of the popular Boost cushioning used for other Yeezy 700 silhouettes.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Copper Fade” will be released in December at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers. The shoe will be available in adults sizing and will come with a $200 price tag.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, another one of West’s best-selling silhouettes is releasing in a new colorway in the winter. Per Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is dropping in three new “MX” colorways starting with the “MX Oat” arriving on Oct. 23. The next shoe from the set will release in December with the arrival of the “MX Rock” makeup and then a blue-based “MX” iteration in 2022.