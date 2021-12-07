The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Copper Fade’ Debuts This Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas and Kanye West have prepared plenty of Yeezy styles for fans to shop this holiday season including a new Yeezy 700 V3 colorway dropping soon.

After delivering the Yeezy Boost QNTM “Amber Tint” and the Yeezy Boost 700 “Fade Azure” last week, the sportswear giant has confirmed on its release calendar that the lifestyle runner will hit shelves in the “Copper Fade” makeup before week’s end.

The latest style wears a predominantly brown Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by various brown stripe details and semi-translucent cages that run across both the lateral and media sides. Adding to the design are black shoelaces along with an injected EVA foam midsole instead of the popular Boost cushioning featured on other Yeezy 700 silhouettes.

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Copper Fade” will be released this Saturday at Adidas.com/Yeezy as well as on the Confirmed app in North America and Europe and on the Adidas app in select countries. The shoe will be available in adults sizing and will come with a $200 price tag.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia reported that a new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Dazzling Blue” makeup is releasing in spring ’22. The shoe will reportedly wear a black and blue color scheme that’s reminiscent of the three new green, red and copper colorways that arrived on Black Friday in 2016.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Copper Fade.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Copper Fade.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Copper Fade.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas