Four New Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN Styles Are Reportedly Releasing Soon

New iterations of Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 700 sneaker are on the way.

Yeezy Mafia revealed on social media yesterday that the Yeezy 700 MNVN will be released in four new makeups in the works and one of the pairs will reportedly hit shelves this month.

The Yeezy insider shared the style’s release info on Instagram, revealing that the Yeezy 700 MNVN “Metallic” will hit shelves on Dec. 20. The shoe wears a gray-based nylon upper that’s coupled with metallic silver “700” branding printed on the lateral side and is paired with black accents on the tongue and Boost-cushioned midsole and outsole.

The account also shared an early look at the Yeezy 700 MNVN “Wash Cream” colorway, which dons a light green upper but retains the same accents as the aforementioned “Metallic” makeup. Unlike the “Metallic” pair, release details for the “Wash Cream” iteration weren’t revealed.

Next up on the list is the Yeezy 700 MNVN “Resin” that’s scheduled to launch in February 2022. The upper wears a dark green color scheme and is contrasted by black overlays panels along with an all-black Boost midsole and matching outsole.

The final pair from the lineup is the Yeezy 700 MNVN “Geode” colorway, which is slated to launch in April 2022. The shoe features a light purple upper combined with metallic silver and black hits throughout. Finishing off the design is a full-length Boost midsole and a black rubber outsole.

Although early info on the four new Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN styles was revealed by the Yeezy insider, the release has not been confirmed by Adidas.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the Yeezy 700 V3 “Copper Fade” colorway is releasing tomorrow at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Yeezy stockists for $200.