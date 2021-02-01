A Pair of Adidas Yeezy 500 High Colorways Are Reportedly Releasing This Month

Two new Adidas Yeezy 500 High styles are reportedly on the way.

According to sneaker social media account @Houseofheat, the “Wakaran” and “Mist Slate” iterations of the Kanye West-designed sneaker is expected to arrive in stores this month. The account also shared images of the forthcoming pairs revealing a predominantly beige upper for the “Wakaran” make-up featuring nylon mesh on the upper that’s paired with matching suede overlays. The look is contrasted by a blue panel on the mudguard and heel counter and is combined with a darker AdiPrene midsole underneath.

For the “Mist Slate” colorway, the shoe will opt for a slate gray nylon mesh for its upper but is combined with light gray suede overlays on the toe box and sides. Completing the look are dark gray panels on the mudguard and heel while a matching AdiPrene midsole sits underneath.

While a tentative release date for the Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Wakaran” and “Mist Slate” was shared by @Houseofheat, the launch has not yet been confirmed by the brand.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, Yeezy insider Yeezy Mafia revealed that a new “Alien Blue” colorway of the popular Yeezy Boost 380 lifestyle model set to hit shelves this spring. While we’re still weeks away from the reported launch, images of the pair have yet to leak but the account has shared a mock-up rendering of the style.

It’s expected to feature a predominantly white Primeknit upper that’s coupled with light gray details, matching gray shoelaces and a green perforated patch on the lateral side. The look is finished off with a full-length Boost midsole that’s encapsulated in a blue shell and a gray rubber outsole.