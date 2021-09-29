The Adidas Yeezy 500 High ‘Mist Stone’ to Debut Next Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new Adidas Yeezy 500 High colorway is on the way and it appears that fans won’t need to wait long before they can get their hands on a pair.

According to the Yeezy Insider @Yeezymafia, the “Mist Stone” iteration of the popular Kanye West-designed shoe will hit stores next month. The image of the shoe shared by the account shows an off-white neoprene upper that’s combined with premium suede overlay panels in gray. Adding a touch of contrast is a stealthy black tongue, matching sock liner, and bungee cord-styled shoelaces. Completing the look is a sail adiPrene+ cushioning that provides shock absorption and a rubber outsole for traction.

Per Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Mist Stone” will be released on Oct. 4 at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for a retail price of $220. Although the early info was shared by the Yeezy insider, the release has yet to be confirmed by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy 500 news, there are more colorways of the acclaimed Yeezy sneaker reportedly hitting shelves this fall. As revealed by @Yeezymafia this month, the shoe will release in a new “Ash Grey” makeup in November in addition to the return of the stealthy “Utility Black” colorway of the shoe from 2019 in the same month. The two Adidas Yeezy 500s are expected to be available at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezysupply.com, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for $200 each but at the time of publication, the release dates have not been announced by the brand.