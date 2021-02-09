The latest “Mist Slate” and “Shale Warm” iterations of the Adidas Yeezy 500 High released on the Confirmed app yesterday, and as expected, the styles sold out quickly. If you missed out on its retail launch, pairs are now available on the secondary market and the price for certain sizes isn’t much higher than retail.

On the “stock market of things” StockX, for instance, the average resell price at the time of press for the Kanye West-designed Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Mist Slate” is $297 with the lowest asking price at $280 for a men’s size 9. On the opposite side of the price spectrum, the highest asking price for the shoe is $1,000 for a men’s size 14.5.

On GOAT, prices start at $284 for a men’s size 8.5 and as high as $1,000 for a men’s size 14.5 at the time of publication.

Watch on FN

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Mist Slate.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Mist Slate.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Mist Slate,” $280 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Mist Slate,” $284 and up; GOAT.com

StockX also has pairs of the Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Shale Warm” available at the time of publication starting at $309 for a men’s size 10 and upwards of $500 for a men’s size 17.

And on GOAT, pricing for the same shoe starts at $300 for a men’s size 10 with a damaged box and the highest is $1,000 for a men’s size 14.5.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Shale Warm.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Shale Warm.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Shale Warm.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Shale Warm,” $280 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Shale Warm,” $284 and up; GOAT.com

The latest Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Mist Slate” and “Shale Warm” colorways dropped yesterday on the Adidas Confirmed app for $220 each. The first iteration sports an all-gray color scheme with lighter shades covering the neoprene upper while a darker hue fills in the AdiPrene-cushioned midsole. The “Shale Warm” iteration features a predominantly beige upper that’s paired with a navy blue AdiPrene+ midsole.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.