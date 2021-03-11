A Bold New Adidas Yeezy 500 Colorway Is Reportedly Dropping Next Month

The popular Adidas Yeezy 500 sneaker is reportedly getting a bold new make-up this spring season.

According to the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the latest “Enflame” colorway of the Kanye West-designed lifestyle shoe will be released in April. Given that we’re still weeks away from the reported launch date, images of the style have yet to surface but the account has provided a mock-up depiction across its social media channels.

The look is executed with a dark brown mesh upper that’s coupled with blue suede overlays and matching shoelaces. Adding to the bold color blocking is a light green adiPrene-cushioned midsole providing all-day comfort and a contrasting orange rubber outsole.

According to the account, the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Enflame” will release at select Adidas retailers globally in April. The shoe will come with a $200 price tag.

While sneaker fans wait in anticipation for the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Enflame,” another coveted Yeezy style is hitting stores before the end of this week. The brand confirmed that the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Cream” is releasing this Saturday on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Yeezy retailers. The style will retail for $240, which is significantly less than the shoe’s initial $300 price tag.

The Yeezy Mafia also revealed that there are three more Yeezy sneakers releasing mid-March including the Yeezy Boost 380 “Covellite,” the Yeezy QNTM “Sea Teal” and the “Ash Pearl” Yeezy Boost 350 V2. The final week of March will feature the release of the Yeezy Foam Runner in the “Sand” and “MXT Moon Gray” colorways and lastly, the Yeezy 700 V3 “Kyanite.”