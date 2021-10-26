Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Clay Brown’ Is Releasing Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas has confirmed that a new Yeezy style will hit shelves this week.

After delivering the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “MX Oat” last week, the Three Stripes announced today that the latest Yeezy 500 “Clay Brown” is dropping this Saturday.

The Kanye West-designed lifestyle shoe dons a fall-ready brown color scheme predominantly on the mesh-based upper and continues onto the premium suede overlay panels as well as shoelaces. While there isn’t any Yeezy branding on the surface of the shoe, the footbed changes that as it features the text “Yeezy” and the Adidas Trefoil logo stamped by the heel. The silhouette’s midsole features a gray adiPrene+ cushioning that provides shock absorption and a brown rubber outsole for traction.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 “Clay Brown” will be released in adults’ sizing this Saturday at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will come with a $200 price tag. Fans can sign up now via the Confirmed app for a chance to purchase the shoe on release day.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Clay Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Clay Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Clay Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Clay Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In related Adidas Yeezy news, Yeezy Mafia revealed that there are more Yeezy 500 styles dropping soon. The Yeezy insider reported last month that the new “Ash Grey” colorway along with the stealthy “Utility Black” makeup of the shoe will be available at select Adidas Yeezy retailers in November. Both pairs will retail for $200.