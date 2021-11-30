Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Ash Grey’ Is Dropping This Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas and Kanye West are ensuring that sneaker fans have plenty of opportunities to cop a pair of Yeezys this holiday season as another style is making its way to sneaker shelves soon.

After delivering the Yeezy Boost 700 “Fade Azure” on Black Friday, the German sportswear giant announced on its Yeezy release calendar that the latest Yeezy 500 “Ash Grey” will release before week’s end.

The shoe features a dark gray mesh-based upper that’s coupled with light gray leather and soft suede overlay panels including on the eye stay. Light gray mesh panels also appear on the tongue and are contrasted by dark gray shoelaces while Adidas and Yeezy branding is printed on the footbed. Unlike other popular Yeezy silhouettes like the acclaimed Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that incorporates Boost cushioning in the midsole, the Yeezy 500 features adiPrene+ cushioning that provides shock absorption and a rubber outsole for traction.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 “Ash Grey” will be available in adult sizing starting this Saturday at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for a retail price of $200. Sign-ups for a chance to buy a pair are available now via the Confirmed app.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, there’s also a new Yeezy Boost QNTM colorway dropping this week. The Three Stripes revealed on the Yeezy calendar that the “Amber Tint” colorway of the acclaimed Yeezy basketball shoe will hit shelves in full-family sizing this Friday.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Ash Grey.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Ash Grey.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Ash Grey.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas