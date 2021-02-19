The Adidas Yeezy 450 Is Reportedly Debuting Next Month

A new Adidas Yeezy sneaker is reportedly making its retail debut soon.

According to sneaker social media account @ovrnundr.io, the Adidas Yeezy 450 (formerly known as the Yeezy 451) will hit stores in early March. In the video shared on Instagram, A$AP Bari shares an early look at the unreleased style showing a tonal gray sock-like upper with matching round shoelaces and is paired with an avant-garde design for its tooling. According to the caption, the shoe is manufactured in Germany.

Sneaker fans began to take notice of the Adidas Yeezy 450 when the rapper-turned-designer Kanye West was spotted wearing the silhouette in March 2020 for Sunday Service in Paris along with the showing of his Yeezy Season 8 fashion show.

At the time of publication, Adidas and West have yet to announce the release of the Adidas Yeezy 450, but according to the aforementioned account, it will launch on March 6 and will come with a $200 price tag.

Kanye West wears the Adidas Yeezy 450 in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

Prior to the upcoming Adidas Yeezy 450 release, Yeezy Supply confirmed that two new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways are releasing on Feb. 27, but the styles are only releasing at select regions across the globe. The first “Ash Blue” make-up will be launching via the Adidas Confirmed app and at select retailers in North America, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The “Ash Stone” iteration is releasing exclusively in Europe, Russia, Ukraine, and the Asia Pacific.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Ash Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Yeezy Supply