The Adidas Yeezy 450 in Cloud White Sold Out in Under a Minute

Following years of anticipation, the Adidas Yeezy 450 Cloud White sneaker finally released today at 7 a.m — and promptly sold out within a minute. By 7:01 a.m, the unconventional shoe went out of stock on the Adidas app and Yeezysupply.com. It’s now already being offered on the resale market for upwards of $900.

Kanye West first teased these sneakers on social media during summer 2018 with sketches alluding to its controversial design. The pair has also been spotted on several stylish celebrities including Gigi and Bella Hadid just weeks before their widespread release.

Adidas Yeezy 450 Kanye West CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

These coveted 450 Cloud White sneakers feature a sock-style silhouette with mesh uppers, a lace-up vamp and a statement EVA midsole and outer sole hybrid. They initially retailed for $200.

This long-awaited drop is among the nine styles Adidas will release from its Yeezy line over the month. Last week, on Feb. 27, the re-issued Yeezy QNTM BSKTBL “Quantum” model kicked off the series of new launches. They initially retailed for $250.

Next week, the “Covellite” Yeezy Boost 380, the “Sea Teal” Yeezy QNTM and the “Ash Pearl” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 are set to be available to the public. Their release dates are March 15, March 19 and March 20, respectively, with retail prices ranging between $220 and $250. On March 26, the Yeezy Foam RNNR is set to release in the “Sand” and “MXT Moon Gray” colorways for $80. The following day, on March 27, the Yeezy 700 V3 “Kyanite” will be available to the public for $220.