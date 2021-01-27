Images of the Unreleased Adidas Yeezy 1050 Boot Surfaces on Social Media

After starting off the year strong with the release of the Yeezy Boost 700 “Sun,” an unreleased Adidas Yeezy boot has surfaced on social media.

Yeezy insider account Yeezy Mafia shared on Instagram an image of a previously unseen high-top Adidas Yeezy boot with the caption “1050,” which suggests that to be the name on the style. The look is executed in a monochromatic sail colorway including on the textile mesh upper that’s made of the durable Gore-Tex material as seen with the tag peeking underneath the suede eye stay. Adding to the look are beige shoelaces along with a winterized one-piece tooling with an aggressive lugged tread pattern on the outsole for stability.

While an early image of the unreleased Adidas Yeezy 1050 was shared by Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, a release date for the boot has yet to be confirmed by the sportswear giant.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the Yeezy Mafia has also recently shared info about forthcoming Adidas Yeezy releases including a new “Alien Blue” colorway of the popular Yeezy Boost 380 lifestyle model set to hit shelves in the spring season. Given that we’re still weeks away from the reported launch, early images have yet to surface, but the account has shared a mock-up rendering of the style.

It sports a predominantly white Primeknit upper that’s paired with light gray accents, matching grey shoelaces and a green perforated patch at the midfoot. Completing the look is a full-length Boost midsole encapsulated in a blue shell along with a gray rubber outsole.