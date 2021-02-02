Adidas Releases New UltraBoost Styles With Hearts Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

The lateral side of the Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 DNA "Valentine's Day" in white.

Adidas has released a new set of Ultra Boost styles just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The two Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 DNA “Valentine’s Day” colorways, which are available now on Adidas.com, include two monochromatic colorways of the popular running sneaker. The styles come in a tonal white and black-based makeup with the first pair available exclusively in women’s sizing and the latter version is available in men’s sizing.

The shoes boast a breathable Primeblue knitted upper that’s constructed of a recycled material created with Parley Ocean Plastic. Indicating its connection to the heart-filled holiday is the tiny heart design stamped on the lacing cages while a bold red stripe is applied to the heel. Continuing the look are matching black and white Boost midsoles with the aforementioned heart graphics stamped on the medial side.

In the product description on Adidas’ website, the brand chose to represent Valentine’s Day with the Ultra Boost because “Love is a powerful energy that flows through all of us. Developed as a running shoe, it’s equipped with our innovative Boost sole that delivers outstanding energy return.”

Watch on FN

The two Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 DNA “Valentine’s Day” colorways are available now on Adidas.com. Each pair retails for $180.

The medial side of the Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 DNA “Valentine’s Day” in white. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 DNA “Valentine’s Day” in white. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel of the Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 DNA “Valentine’s Day” in white. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The lateral side of the Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 DNA “Valentine’s Day” in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The medial side of the Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 DNA “Valentine’s Day” in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 DNA “Valentine’s Day” in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas