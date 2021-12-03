Adidas Designs the UltraBoost 22 Specifically For Women

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The latest Adidas UltraBoost sneaker is arriving soon.

The German sportswear giant unveiled the Adidas UltraBoost 22 this week, a new silhouette for its acclaimed UltraBoost line that features various design elements tailored for female runners.

According to the brand, Adidas’ footwear designers and product developers gathered data from 1.2 million foot scans for insight, which aided in the creation of the Ultraboost 22. The shoe incorporates a newly-designed PRIMEKNIT+ upper that’s made with yarn constructed from 50% Parley Ocean Plastic combined with the Linear Energy Push (LEP) torsion system, which works in conjunction with the signature Boost midsole providing 4% more energy return than its predecessor.

Although the Adidas UltraBoost 22 was designed with insight gathered from female runners, the sneaker will also be available for men and kids.

We created the Adidas UltraBoost 22, by taking a more holistic approach to the way we design our running shoes, The UltraBoost 22 is crafted with the goal of supporting our female running community by providing them with a shoe that delivers ultimate expression of comfort and responsiveness, the senior product manager of Adidas Running Nora Wilimzig said in a statement.

The Adidas UltraBoost 22 is available now in the “Magic Mauve” colorway exclusively for Creators Club members. A wider release of the Adidas Ultraboost 22 will happen on Dec. 9 at Adidas.com and at Adidas retailers. The shoe will come with a $190 price tag.

In related Adidas news, the latest Adidas Yeezy 500 “Ash Grey” is releasing tomorrow at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers for $200.

The Adidas UltraBoost 22. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas