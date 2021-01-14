A new Adidas UltraBoost sneaker is set to debut soon.

Today, the sportswear brand unveiled the latest model for its popular performance running shoe line, the UltraBoost 21. The sneaker features key elements throughout the entire silhouette starting with the Primeblue upper, a high performance recycled material that incorporates at least 50% Parley ocean plastic to further the brand’s commitment to creating sustainable high-performance footwear. The innovation on the upper doesn’t end there as the Primeknit+ design provides a more precise knit for enhanced movement.

Moving onto the tooling is a redesigned midsole featuring the all-new Adidas LEP (Linear Energy Push) torsion system providing a 15% increase in forefoot bending to produce a more responsive stride along with 6% more Boost capsules compared to its predecessor are applied to the midsole. The look is completed with a reinforced Continental outsole for durability.

The heel of the Adidas UltraBoost 21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

“UltraBoost has consistently been a unique and sensational blend of iconic design, revolutionary innovations, unparalleled performance and unique consumer experience,” says Alberto Uncini Manganelli, the General Manager and Senior Vice President of Adidas Running. “Boost and Primeknit have created and elevated new industry standards, while Primeblue has set a new benchmark of sustainability and Adidas LEP is setting new standards of performance. UltraBoost has always been a ‘first,’ a ‘pioneer,’ delighting millions of worldwide users every day, winning their hearts and minds and changing the way they see and feel running.”

The Adidas UltraBoost 21 will be released on Jan. 28 at Adidas.com and at select Adidas stores followed by a global launch on Feb. 4. The shoe retails for $180.

Adidas product testing the UltraBoost 21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas