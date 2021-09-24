Trae Young’s First Adidas Signature Shoe Debuts Next Month

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

NBA star Trae Young’s first signature shoe with Adidas is almost here.

Adidas announced via its release calendar that the Atlanta Hawks’ star point guard’s Trae Young 1 shoe will hit shelves next month and will debut in an Icee-inspired makeup that pays homage to his nickname, Ice Trae.

The Three Stripes wrote for the shoe’s product description that the model combines “Trae’s unmatched look and unique style of play with the ultimate agility, containment and comfort.” The brand continued by saying that each colorway of the shoe bundles Young’s distinctive flair and personality while also providing a shoe that features the top technologies that Adidas basketball has to offer.

The inaugural colorway of the Trae Young 1 dons a light blue leather upper with 20% of the materials used is made with a minimum of 50% recycled content. Adding to the look is the Icee-inspired mascot on the heel, a white Lightstrike and Boost-cushioned midsole, and a blue translucent outsole.

This isn’t the first time that Young has gotten a special Icee-themed Adidas sneaker. In April 2019, the Hawks point guard wore a player-exclusive N3xt L3v3l colorway featuring a white knit upper that’s paired with bold blue and red accents with “Ice Trae” is stamped on the toe.

The Adidas Trae Young 1 will be released on Oct. 1 at Adidas.com and at select Adidas Basketball retailers. The shoe will retail for $140.

The Adidas Trae Young 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The medial side of the Adidas Trae Young 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Trae Young 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas