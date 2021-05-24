Trae Young Debuts His Upcoming Adidas Signature Shoe in the NBA Playoffs

Trae Young led his Atlanta Hawks to a 107-105 victory over the New York Knicks last night for Game 1 of the opening round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. During the game, the baller debuted his upcoming Adidas signature basketball shoe.

When Young hit the Madison Square Garden court in New York City, he had a pair of the Adidas Trae Young 1 laced up in the “Peach Tree” colorway. The peach hue consumed most of the shoe, with it taking up the entirety of the upper and the midsole. The low-cut look featured hits of green throughout, white at the heel and is completed with a gum outsole.

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks wearing the Adidas Trae Young 1. CREDIT: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Although the shoe has been revealed, Adidas has not shared the release date or price point by time of publication.

Young scored 32 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed 7 rebounds in the win. Game 2 of the series is set for Wednesday, also at Madison Square Garden. It will air on TNT at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In December 2020, Adidas revealed on social media that the Atlanta Hawks guard would soon get his first-ever signature shoe, dubbed the Trae Young 1, in 2021. At the time, the brand did not provide additional details. To make the announcement, Adidas shared an image of Young via its Adidas Basketball account on Twitter with a message in a hand-written font that read, “Always remember when they doubted you.” It was captioned: “Trae Young 1. Coming in 2021.”

Young will join an already loaded roster of Adidas basketball athletes with signature shoes including Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

