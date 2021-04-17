Adidas Delivers a Fast New Hiking Boot Made for Spontaneous Adventures

Adidas Terrex has delivered a new hiking boot built for the outdoor enthusiast who enjoys spontaneous adventures.

The Swift R3 is the brand’s newest model built for the trail, a look it dubbed the fastest and most versatile Terrex footwear section. Adidas Terrex stated the Swift R3 boot is made for speed, and comes with updates to offer all outdoor adventurers, regardless of skill level, comfort and stability during all conditions.

From a technology perspective, the Swift R3 is equipped with full-length Lightstrike midsoles, forefoot rock protection plates and Continental rubber outsoles that Adidas said provides 32% more grip across rocks, mud and loose ground.

Additionally, Adidas Terrex stated it built the Swift R3 with Pro-Moderator support and protection for lateral midfoot stability and locked-in heels that allow the heel to sit deeper in the shoe for a secure fit.

A look at the Adidas Terrex Swift R3 on foot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Terrex Swift R3. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Currently, Adidas Terrex has the Swift R3 iteration with Gore-Tex waterproof tech available via Adidas.com in men’s and women’s sizing. The boots retail for $150.

On May 7, the Adidas Terrex Swift R3 will drop on Adidas.com in men’s sizing for $130. The look is currently available for women on the site, also with a $130 price tag.

The Adidas Terrex Swift R3 with Gore-Tex waterproof tech. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Hikers in the Adidas Terrex Swift R3 boot with Gore-Tex. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Terrex Swift R3 Gore-Tex (Men’s), $150; Adidas.com

To Buy: Adidas Terrex Swift R3 Gore-Tex (Women’s), $150; Adidas.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.