Adidas & Pharrell Williams Join Forces Again to Drop Second Triple Black Collection That Includes Reimagined Icons 

Adidas and Pharrell Williams have cooked up yet another must-have collab.

The sportswear giant and the singer-songwriter are launching a second “Triple Black” collection — following the 14-sneaker drop that was released in December 2020.

For the new lineup, Adidas and Williams are introducing six footwear styles across the performance and lifestyle categories. The pack includes his signature Hu NMD and 0-60, which are reimagined in all-black colorways with 3M hits and co-branded details throughout. The Hu NMD sneaker features the words “Breathe” and “Thoughts” printed on each upper.

The Terrex Trail Mazer Mid GTX and Terrex Freehiker C.RDY Hiking Boots are also included in the pack. Both shoes feature “Humanrace” logos. The Terrex Freehikers are crafted with a Gore-Tex layer that seals the foot at the ankles, creating total insulation. The Terrex Trail Maxers compliment the boots as a lightweight hiking alternative shoe.

Adidas x Pharrell Williams Triple Black Collection. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas x Pharrell Williams Triple Black Collection. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas x Pharrell Williams Triple Black Collection. CREDIT: Adidas

Additionally, the collection includes Williams’ take on two Adidas basketball silhouettes: the BYW 2.0 sneaker and Donovan Mitchell’s signature D.O.N Issue #2 silhouette. The shoes are also wrapped in monochromatic black colorways with reflective details and co-branding.

The new Triple Black Collection drops on March 19 and will be available through Adidas.com/Pharrell and at select retailers.

Adidas x Pharrell Williams Triple Black Collection. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas x Pharrell Williams Triple Black Collection. CREDIT: Adidas

Williams and Adidas have maintained a longstanding partnership through the years. In addition to the Black Collection, Pharrell and Adidas also introduced a collection of Superstar colorways in December. The release featured the beloved shell-toe silhouette in fun colors such as: gold, green, brown and beige. Williams debuted his version of the shell-toe sneaker in June 2020.