Pharrell and Adidas Are Launching a New Collection Including Two Superstar Styles

Pharrell Williams and Adidas have teamed up yet again on another must-have collection. This time, the two are launching the Pharrell Premium Basics collection, which is a set of reimagined basics for fans to wear every day.

The sportswear giant announced that the latest Pharrell x Adidas drop will take place this Friday at 1 p.m. ET. The capsule is centered around the release of a gender-neutral collection including upscaled T-shirts, sweaters, hoodies, sweatpants and shorts. Each piece will be available from 3XS to 2X and will don tonal gray, black, night sky navy, olive cargo, ecru and earth brown colorways, all featuring the signature “Human Race” embroidery.

For the visual campaign, Williams and Adidas took inspiration from the work of artist Noah Purifoy, an African American visual artist and sculptor best known for his assemblage sculpture pieces. The images show the combination of Purifoy’s artistic practice with Williams’ Premium Basics collection merging art, fashion and the evocative desert landscape together.

“Noah Purifoy challenges the way we perceive everyday objects by turning basic items into art, which is the purest form of expression. Turning this concept on its head, our Spring Classics campaign opens the door for us to weave more creativity in our everyday basic looks,” Williams said in a statement.

The Pharrell x Adidas Premium Basics collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In addition to the Premium Basics collection, the project includes two new Pharrell x Adidas Superstar styles with one pair donning a white-based Primeknit upper along with a contrasting stealthy black color scheme, while green “Human Race” branding appears on the tongue and heel tab.

The Pharrell x Adidas Premium Basics collection along with the Superstar styles will be released this Friday at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. The prices will range from $40 to $140.

The lateral side of the Pharrell x Adidas Superstar collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas