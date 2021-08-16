×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Adidas Is Releasing a Bold Training Shoe for Patrick Mahomes Ahead of the NFL Season

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By Peter

View All
Patrick Mahomes
NFL star Patrick Mahomes.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Before Patrick Mahomes hits the field this NFL season, Adidas will deliver a signature range of footwear and apparel for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Arriving early next week is the Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX training shoe, a look created with insights from the Kansas City Chefs leader. To design the shoe, the Three Stripes said it looked at the quarterback’s “innovative game and style of play” and studied his foot movements to reveal where he most needed traction and support. The shoe, according to Adidas, is “Grounded in cleat movements and optimized for turf.”

The debut colorway is “Go Time,” executed predominantly in solar green, used to represent a green traffic light, a nod to the energy Mahomes brings to both training and the field. Also, it was created with a wavy design, podded midsole and overlay pieces, which Adidas said is representative of a “team’s heartbeat and the dynamic up and down movements of time.”

Related

Adidas McCarten x The Simpsons Shoes Get a Ned Flanders-Approved Upgrade in New 'Left Handers Rule!' Collab

The Adidas Golden Ticket Guarantees Fans a Week of Raffle Wins on Confirmed App

Ciara Gets Sporty in a Reflective Tracksuit, White High-Top Sneakers & a Brand New Backpack

“The ‘Go Time’ green really pops. I wanted my signature shoe and apparel to stand out, look great and perform during my workouts, but also be eye-catching off-field,” Mahomes said in a statement. “I’m channeling that warrior-like game-time energy every day with the introduction of the new collection.”

From a tech standpoint, the Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX employs TPU overlays for lockdown in the forefoot and stability during dynamic movements, ripstop stretch woven uppers for added durability and tongue-less bootie construction for a sock-like fit. Also, Adidas added Boost midsole cushioning in the heel for comfort and responsiveness.

The Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX arrives Aug. 23 via Adidas.com and will retail for $130.

Adidas will also deliver the Future Icons Apparel Collection on August 23 at Adidas.com, a five-piece assortment featuring the athlete’s signature gladiator mask logo on hoodies, long sleeve shirts, T-shirts, joggers and shorts.

Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX
The Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX training shoe.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX
Patrick Mahomes in the Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX training shoe.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX
NFL star Patrick Mahomes training in the Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX shoe.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
ECCO Sponsored By ECCO

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad