The Simpsons x Adidas collaborations have brought new and exciting Springfield twists to some of Adidas’ most popular shoe silhouettes, such as the Forum Low and ZX1000. In the newest installment, Simpsons TV show character Ned Flanders gives the McCarten silhouette a nice “okily dokily” upgrade, called “Left Handers Rule.”

The shoe incorporates a semi-thick black midsole and outsole with a brown suede and green leather upper that aligns with the shades of Ned Flanders’ attire that he wears during the show’s almost 32-year run. The Adidas Originals shoe also features a pink inner collar, which hints at a piece of Ned Flanders’ dedicated wardrobe. It has raised stitching around the toe box of the shoe, which gives the shoe a moccasin-like twist that ups the stylish ante of the McCarten. The design gets accentuated with the Trefoil Adidas logo and gold eyestays for a small touch of glimmer.

If the shoe design wasn’t enough neighboreeno energy, the shoebox will seal the deal. It’s a green box that features a black and white picture of Ned Flanders in front of his Leftorium store with a sign proclaiming, “Left Handers Rule!”

The McCarten silhouette was introduced in 2017 as a part of an Adidas Spezial collection created by Gary Aspden, who gained inspiration from Bobby McCarten — a renowned Adidas collector. The silhouette is a design that provides the duality of a loafer and sneaker.

The Simpsons fans and Adidas fans alike can purchase a pair of The Simpsons x Adidas McCarten collaboration on the Adidas UK website for £90 (around $125).

Previously, The Simpsons and Adidas have teamed up on a Krusty Burger collab.

A closer look at the Ned Flanders-themed Adidas McCarten sneaker from McCarten x The Simpsons Left Handers Rule collaboration. CREDIT: Adidas UK