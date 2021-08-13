The Adidas Golden Ticket Guarantees Fans a Week of Raffle Wins on Confirmed App

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas Originals is giving fans a chance to win guaranteed sneaker raffles on the Confirmed app for an entire week.

The German sportswear brand revealed on its shopping platform that it’s giving fans another chance at securing the coveted Golden Ticket as part of this month’s Members Week celebrations.

Winners of the Adidas Golden Ticket will be able to cop any Members Week release of their choice. Some of the sneakers that the brand confirmed to be dropping for Members Week include collabs with Pharrell Williams, Jeremy Scott, Kerwin Frost, and many others.

“It’s back. In anticipation of Members Week, Confirmed is announcing the return of the Golden Ticket” The legendary win. Anyone who enters the raffle has a chance to win one of the coveted tickets. Only on Confirmed,” the brand wrote for the Golden Ticket’s product description.

Adidas first introduced the Golden Ticket in March and it gave lucky fans the ability to win any raffle on the Confirmed app between March 13 to March 20. The latest Golden Ticket win will grant shoppers the ability to secure any sneaker drop from Aug. 23 until Aug. 29.

Fans who are interested in participating can do so now exclusively on the Confirmed app under the Members Week tab. Winners will be notified on Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. ET. The virtual ticket is non-transferable and will only be valid for the person who wins the draw.