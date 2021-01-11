The Original Adidas Futurecraft 4D Colorway Is Reportedly Returning Soon

One of Adidas’ most innovative sneakers ever — the Futurecraft 4D — could be receiving a reissue soon.

The sportswear giant shared images of the Futurecraft 4D in its original black and aero green colorway this week, a style that debuted in January 2018.

This style features a stealthy black Primeknit upper with gray Three Stripes branding on the sides. The shoe’s standout design element behind the lifestyle runner is its 4D-printed midsole that developed in partnership with California-based tech company Carbon and using its manufacturing process known as Digital Light Synthesis. The result is a green-colored midsole constructed by using light and oxygen that delivers optimum cushioning for everyday wear. Capping off the look is a durable black Continental outsole.

The medial side of the Adidas Futurecraft 4D. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Watch on FN

A front view of the Adidas Futurecraft 4D. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel of the Adidas Futurecraft 4D. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Although images of the forthcoming Adidas Futurecraft 4D release have surfaced, the launch has not yet been confirmed by the brand. However, reports suggest the drop will take place in the spring.

Adidas kept the Futurecraft 4D’s launch fairly limited as only 300 pairs of the shoe were given to friends and family of the brand in 2017. In early 2018, Adidas made around 5,000 pairs available at retail. Shortly after, the technology was used to create other models including the Adidas Ultra 4D sneaker.

A top view of the Adidas Futurecraft 4D. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas Futurecraft 4D. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The lateral side of the Adidas Futurecraft 4D. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas