Adidas Releases a Hike-Ready Boot Made With Colorful Upcycled Uppers

Sustainability is at the forefront of much of what Adidas produces. Now, outdoor adventurers have a new eco-friendly look from the brand to shop.

Available now via Adidas.com is the “Nothing Left Behind” Free Hiker Gore-Tex, a hiking boot built with colorful upcycled uppers. According to Adidas, the 2021 FNAA Sustainability Leadership Award winner, this iteration of the popular silhouette is part of the brand’s effort to help end plastic waste mission and create a more sustainable future.

“Through an innovative program that upcycles leftover premium materials within our supply chain, we are able to create and unveil the latest version of the Free Hiker model for the very first time,” Adidas Outdoor, Terrex and Five Ten Head of North America Michael Kadous said in a statement. “The varying materials used through this method produces a truly unique silhouette for shoe collectors and aficionados worldwide. ‘Nothing Left Behind’ reinforces Adidas’ ethos and commitment to exploring all avenues towards becoming one of the most sustainable performance brands.”

Aside from the upcycled uppers, this Free Hiker is equipped with breathable Gore-Tex waterproof membranes. responsive Boost midsole cushioning technology and Continental rubber outsoles for all-terrain traction.

The Adidas Terrex “Nothing Left Behind” Free Hiker Gore-Tex is available in both men’s and women’s sizing with a $225 price tag.

