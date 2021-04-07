adidas’ New Sustainable Ultraboost Sneakers Are Made of Abandoned Fishing Nets

Just in time for Earth Day, adidas is introducing a new line of UltraBoost sneakers with sustainable DNA.

Launching April 6, the new collection is called the UBDNA Earth Love Pack and includes four different styles that are available in adult sizing at adidas.com. Each shoe is equipped with Primeblue — a high-performance material made partly with Parley ocean plastic, which is spun from upcycled plastic waste collected from beaches and coastal communities. When it comes to construction, 50% of the upper is textile and 75% of the textile is made with Primeblue yarn. Abandoned fishing nets also comprise 25% of the shoe.

Although the UltraBoost has been given a green makeover, the shoe maintains its reputation as an ideal running shoe. The sneaker, which debuted in 2015, is designed with responsive Boost midsoles, Primeknit uppers that moves with the gait of your foot and grippy traction for confident footing.

Related Barack Obama Brings Back His Internet-Breaking Sneaker Style for His Podcast with Bruce Springsteen 'South Park' and Adidas Are Dropping a New Sneaker Collab For 4/20 Inspired by Towelie adidas Gives the Stan Smith an Update Inspired by Disney, Pixar, 'Star Wars' and Marvel With a Sustainable Twist

First up in the pack is the women’s UltraBoost 4 DNA Shoes, which come in a springy cloud white colorway with blush-colored mesh uppers with contrasting white paneling.

CREDIT: adidas

Next, adidas offers the men’s UltraBoost 4.0 DNA Shoes, which come in a gray and black colorway. The shoes are made to offer a sock-like fit and have Stretchweb outsoles with Continental rubber.

CREDIT: adidas

Also available in men’s sizing are the UltraBoost DNA CC_1 Shoes. The shoes come in white and black, and feature a faded white to deep blue outsole. On this shoe, adidas pulled inspiration from the brand’s Climacool shoes and they feature aerodynamic air channels that keep runners cool even when it’s hot outside.

CREDIT: adidas

To complete the collection is the UltraBoost DNA CC_1 Shoes in the legend ink and cloud white colorway. Unlike the rest of the pack, these shoes will drop on April 26.