Damian Lillard’s New Adidas Dame 8 Sneaker Takes Inspiration From a Boxer’s Mindset With Knock Out Style

Adidas Basketball has released details on the upcoming Dame 8 sneaker with Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

The sneaker is inspired by Lillard’s relentless training routine and boxer mentality, according to Adidas. The shoe itself is constructed with a lightweight Bounce Pro midsole and a unique traction pattern that promotes energy return, stability, and grip essential for on-court performance.

Available in four colorways, the Dame 8 will initially drop on Dec. 19 with a bold purple and electric yellow version of the “4th QTR K.O.” colorway – a nod to Lillard’s ability to deliver that final knockout blow in crunch time.

Damian Lillard’s Adidas Dame 8 sneaker. CREDIT: Dave Coy

A gray and teal version of the “4th QTR K.O.” colorway will drop in 2022, along with a cloud white, core black and vivid red version of the “Dame Time” colorway – a reference to Lillard’s buzzer-beater shots – and a teal and magenta version of the “Respect My Name” colorway, inspired by Lillard’s infamous words following a 61-point performance in a 2020 game where he willed his team to victory and the J. Cole song that samples it. All pairs will retail for $120 on Adidas.com.

Explained Lillard in a statement, “This shoe is special to me because it reflects a boxer’s mindset – working hard every single day, putting in the extra hours during training and bringing the heat right down to the last second of every game.”