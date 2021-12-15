×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Damian Lillard’s New Adidas Dame 8 Sneaker Takes Inspiration From a Boxer’s Mindset With Knock Out Style

By Stephen Garner
Stephen Garner

Stephen Garner

More Stories By Stephen

View All
Damian Lillard Dame 8 sneaker Adidas
Damian Lillard's Adidas Dame 8 sneaker.
CREDIT: Dave Coy

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas Basketball has released details on the upcoming Dame 8 sneaker with Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

The sneaker is inspired by Lillard’s relentless training routine and boxer mentality, according to Adidas. The shoe itself is constructed with a lightweight Bounce Pro midsole and a unique traction pattern that promotes energy return, stability, and grip essential for on-court performance.

Available in four colorways, the Dame 8 will initially drop on Dec. 19 with a bold purple and electric yellow version of the “4th QTR K.O.” colorway – a nod to Lillard’s ability to deliver that final knockout blow in crunch time.

Damian Lillard Dame 8 sneaker Adidas
Damian Lillard’s Adidas Dame 8 sneaker.
CREDIT: Dave Coy

A gray and teal version of the “4th QTR K.O.” colorway will drop in 2022, along with a cloud white, core black and vivid red version of the “Dame Time” colorway – a reference to Lillard’s buzzer-beater shots – and a teal and magenta version of the “Respect My Name” colorway, inspired by Lillard’s infamous words following a 61-point performance in a 2020 game where he willed his team to victory and the J. Cole song that samples it. All pairs will retail for $120 on Adidas.com.

Explained Lillard in a statement, “This shoe is special to me because it reflects a boxer’s mindset – working hard every single day, putting in the extra hours during training and bringing the heat right down to the last second of every game.”

BEST GROUP Photo by Angelo Lanza Sponsored By ITA

Evolving Italian Design

Upcoming Italian trade show Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags will take place in-person for its winter edition.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad