The Adidas Chinese New Year Collection Features New-Look Versions of Iconic Shoes and Modern Favorites

By Peter Verry
Adidas Originals Superstar Chinese New Year
The white Chinese New Year iteration of the Adidas Originals Superstar.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Chinese New Year is quickly approaching, and Adidas has a collection of footwear and apparel to celebrate the Year of the Ox.

For the lineup, the German sportswear company gave both new and classic shoes in the performance and lifestyle categories a new look for the holiday, which will take place on Feb. 12. Leading the collection are two new men’s iterations of the iconic Superstar shoe.

One take on the classic shoe features predominantly black uppers with hits of gold and scarlet and a bold pattern on the lining, which all sits atop a white midsole and outsole. The other iteration features white uppers with the same pattern on the tongue and Three Stripes branding, which also sits atop a white midsole and outsole. Both sneakers are available now and retail for $100.

Additionally, Adidas Originals has delivered two kids unisex takes on the Superstar, both retailing for $80.

The performance style of the lineup that is available now is the D Rose 11, which is the latest signature shoe for NBA star Derrick Rose. The new-look D Rose 11, is executed in a black, metallic gold and team college purple colorway, and comes with a $120 retail price.

Adidas D Rose 11 Chinese New Year
The Chinese New Year iteration of the Adidas D Rose 11.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Looking forward, Adidas will deliver more Chinese New Year looks ahead of the holiday. For instance, a predominantly black UltraBoost DNA will drop on Jan. 13 and retail for $180. Also, Adidas will deliver a version of the Dame 7 — the latest Damian Lillard signature basketball shoe — that’s mostly red with black and gold hits on Jan. 22, retailing for $110. And another take on the D Rose 11 in red, black and gold will release on Jan. 22 with a $120 retail price.

