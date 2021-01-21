Adidas Released a New 4D-Printed Sneaker For 2021 — Here’s How to Get a Pair

Adidas debuted its 4D-printing technology in April 2017 and has since delivered several acclaimed sneakers using its futuristic design process. For 2021, the Three Stripes has added a new silhouette to its current product lineup.

The German sportswear company has released the Adidas 4D Fusio, a running-inspired model that’s versatile enough to be worn for lifestyle purposes. The low-cut silhouette is currently offered in one colorway sporting a predominantly black Primeknit upper that’s equipped with bold orange details throughout the material. The pair also features a unique lacing system by using TPU belts wrapping around the 4D-printed lattice creating an intricate yet functional design. Adding to the design is a TPU cage that wraps around the base of the upper providing support while a white and orange 4D-printed midsole and a black rubber outsole complete the look.

The Adidas 4D Fusio is available now on Adidas.com and at select retailers for a retail price of $200. Sizes that are currently available on the Three Stripes website at the time of publication include a men’s size 4 and then from men’s size 7 up to men’s size 14.

Watch on FN

The medial side of the Adidas 4D Fusio. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas 4D Fusio. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel view of the Adidas 4D Fusio. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top down view of the Adidas 4D Fusio. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas 4D Fusio. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In related Adidas news, the latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Sun” debuts this Saturday on the Adidas Confirmed app and at select Yeezy stockists and will retail for $240.

