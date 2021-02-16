A Ma Maniére Reveals Its First-Ever Air Jordan 3 Collab

A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand have created a collaboration made for families, and fans of the boutique and the brand can expect it to hit stores soon.

The boutique owned by James Whitner of The Whitaker Group — the 2020 FN Retailer of the Year — revealed images and pricing info today of the upcoming A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3. The sneaker, which is the first-ever collaborative Air Jordan release for A Ma Maniére, will come in both adult and kids sizing.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3. CREDIT: Courtesy of A Ma Maniére

The collaborative Air Jordan 3 will be executed with tumbled leather uppers featuring suede details, as well as quilted interior collars and lining. The look was created, according to A Ma Maniére, to build on its “pursuit and commitment to creating timeless, classic, luxurious pieces.”

No specific release date was announced, however the retailer confirmed the shoe will drop for spring ’21.

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 will retail for $200 in adult sizing and $90 for kids. The shoes will be available exclusively via A-mamaniere.com and at A Ma Maniére boutiques in Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Houston.

The Whitaker Group spent much of 2020 using its platforms to fulfill Whitner’s community-oriented mission. The storeowner also spent much of the year planning its future expansion efforts.

Whitner confirmed with FN in December 2020 that a new A Ma Maniére flagship will open in Atlanta in late 2021, which will include the Living and Eats functions, a Hand Wash Cold community space and retail store. The Whitaker Group will also introduce its A Ma Maniere Cabin and A Ma Maniere Beach concepts in 2021.

Atlanta’s existing A Ma Maniere will become Social Status, and the city’s current Social Status will become The Whitaker Group’s debut women’s and kids’ store. Also, two more Social Status doors will open, in Baltimore and Detroit.